New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $54.18 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $54,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 76,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,126. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

