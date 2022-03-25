New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.16 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,974 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $51,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.88. 1,261,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.10 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.79.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

