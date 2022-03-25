New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.51 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $43,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.51. 804,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,315. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

