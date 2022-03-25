New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.21 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $42,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.22. The stock had a trading volume of 942,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,421. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $184.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

