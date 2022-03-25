New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.02 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $32,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

