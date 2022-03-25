New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.56 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $29,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,201,000 after buying an additional 86,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,965,000 after buying an additional 130,142 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,162,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $205.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.47 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

