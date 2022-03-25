New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $181.48 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $181,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.58. 4,483,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

