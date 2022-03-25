New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $151.39 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,872 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $151,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.42. 16,445,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,690,068. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

