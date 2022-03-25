New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,553 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $157,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.49. 2,078,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,224. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

