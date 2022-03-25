New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,131 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $179.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.29 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

