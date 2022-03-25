New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 377 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $37,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

AVB stock opened at $243.20 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.69 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

