NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $13.30 million. NeoGames posted sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $51.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $54.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.10 million, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $58.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NeoGames stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 129,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,225. NeoGames has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $315.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 349,648 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,353,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in NeoGames by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in NeoGames by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeoGames by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

