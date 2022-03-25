Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($98.90) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.83 ($95.42).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at €87.54 ($96.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.74. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($127.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 80.29.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.