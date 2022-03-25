Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Down 4.2%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.11. 3,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 321,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 523,295 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

