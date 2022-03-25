Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Down 4.2%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.11. 3,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 321,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 523,295 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.
