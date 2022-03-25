Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $887.38 million, a PE ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $6,583,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

