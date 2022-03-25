National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “
Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
