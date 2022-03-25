National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

