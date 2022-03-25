National Bank of Canada FI Invests $13.64 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,635,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.19% of New Relic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

