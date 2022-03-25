National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 360,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.