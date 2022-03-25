National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 812,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $42,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $51.00 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

