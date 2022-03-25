Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will report $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nasdaq by 283.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 24.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $174.63 on Friday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $145.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

