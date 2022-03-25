Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $148.85

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.85, but opened at $152.31. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $154.98, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($23.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,225,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,412,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

