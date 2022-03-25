Nabeel Ahmed Sells 424 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $18,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 477 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $19,900.44.

NASDAQ OM traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 295,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,488,000 after acquiring an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $92,901,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

