Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 55,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,424. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

