M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.97.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $183.57. 8,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,085. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.