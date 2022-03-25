Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $862.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $146,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,794. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Movado Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Movado Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Movado Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.