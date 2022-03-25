Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $862.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $146,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,794. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Movado Group (MOV)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.