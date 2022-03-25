Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Movado Group has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Movado Group to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $862.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $146,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,794 in the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Movado Group (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.