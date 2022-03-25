Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,547. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

