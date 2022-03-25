Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.37. 211,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $285.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

