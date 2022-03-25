Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 794 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $1,353,954. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $119.10. 36,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.