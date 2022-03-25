Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 22.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $85,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VUG traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.83. The stock had a trading volume of 946,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

