Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 193,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

