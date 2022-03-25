Morgan Stanley Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $75.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,881,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,985,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

