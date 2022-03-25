Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Indivior (LON:INDV)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

LON INDV opened at GBX 270 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.90 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291.60 ($3.84).

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

