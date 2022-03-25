Morgan Stanley Cuts Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target to $18.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Enfusion alerts:

ENFN opened at $15.22 on Friday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $10,379,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.