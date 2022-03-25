Morgan Stanley Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $20.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of AI stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. C3.ai has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $76.85.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in C3.ai by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 119,466 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

