Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.66. 120,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.