Montecito Bank & Trust Has $492,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223,926 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 309,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,613. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

