Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.63 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 208,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $70,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.24. 382,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,564,508. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

