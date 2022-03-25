Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.55. 126,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.12. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $398.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,018,927 shares of company stock valued at $278,366,489. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.