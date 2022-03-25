Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 154,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,547. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

