Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 2,673 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after acquiring an additional 280,372 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.91. 247,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,002,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.