Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

