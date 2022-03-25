Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYSRF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

