Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.78

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.78 and last traded at $85.82, with a volume of 37525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.