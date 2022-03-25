Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Eight Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Mogo and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of MOGO stock opened at C$3.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Mogo has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$13.95.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.