Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Mogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MOGO stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 2.92. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $11.13.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.
About Mogo (Get Rating)
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mogo (MOGO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.