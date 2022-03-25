Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Mogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 2.92. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

