Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $80.00. SVB Leerink currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Moderna traded as low as $168.70 and last traded at $168.98. 100,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,660,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.68.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,373,344 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.90.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
