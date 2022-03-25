Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $80.00. SVB Leerink currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Moderna traded as low as $168.70 and last traded at $168.98. 100,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,660,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.68.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,373,344 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

