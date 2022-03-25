Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.89. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 16,300 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.84.
Mobivity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFON)
