Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.89. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 16,300 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

