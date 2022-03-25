MMOCoin (MMO) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $274,698.00 and approximately $418.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

