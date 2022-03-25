Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 78,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,785,588 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.61.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 588,164 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,137,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
