Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 78,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,785,588 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 588,164 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,137,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

